HELEN VANCE, of Bim, W.Va., and a resident of Hillcrest Health Care Center, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 94.
She was born June 5, 1925, the daughter of Otis and Enola Green. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter, in 2006, and their daughter, Connie, in 2012, as well as her four brothers, Otis Jr., Hursel, Warren, and Jack, and one sister, Sue.
Helen is survived by two sons, Tim and Benny, and Benny's wife, Beverly; one sister, Marlene Childers. She also leaves behind six grandsons, two great - grandsons and four great - granddaughters, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Church of Christ and leaves her church family, as well as many friends.
A special Thank You to the staff at Hillcrest Care Center for the great care Mom received while she was a resident there. You became our and her Hillcrest family.
Due to the current public health crisis and our concern for the health and welfare of our family and friends, there are no services.
Interment will be at a later date at Memory Gardens, Madison.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 28, 2020