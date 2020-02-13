|
|
HELEN VIRGINIA (WILSON) DAMRON, 90, of South Charleston, West Virginia, died February 7, 2020.
She was born June 25, 1929, in Kenova, WV, to Wilma Wright Wilson (Rowe) and George Russell Wilson.
Despite The Great Depression and the death of her father at a young age, Helen wanted for nothing; her mother, Wilma, and step-father, Cecil Rowe, provided a home full of love and laughter. Her sisters, Betty (Wilson) Clay and Bessie June "Bockie" (Wilson) McCoy, were her life-long companions through endless adventures.
Helen and her husband of 66 years, Charley Damron, Sr., built a wonderful life together. They resided in South Charleston, WV, while raising their three children: Charley Damron, Jr. "Snub" (Janie), Sandra Higginbotham (Stephen), and David Damron (Cheri).
As the little birds left the nest, Helen and Charley purchased a 132-acre ranch on Smith Creek Road in Saint Albans where they built a home to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and later a second home to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Their homes were full of warmth and the doors were always opened to family, friends and members of their church.
Helen was a homemaker, Sunday School Teacher, and most of all, a "people-maker;" she strived to make a difference in the lives of everyone she came in contact with.
Charley was the owner and founder of Damron Electric, Inc., at 624 Chestnut Street in Spring Hill from 1954 to 1983 and Helen worked to ensure he was successful. They spent their retirement years in Marathon, FL, fishing and working in the church. After Charley passed away, Helen moved to Ohio Street in South Charleston where she loved to hold yard sales and roam the streets of Spring Hill talking with the neighbors.
Even though dementia robbed Helen of her memory in later years, she never stopped talking to everyone she came in contact with. Loving people was her number one job.
Helen is survived by her younger sister, "Bockie;" Helen's three children, Snub, Sandra, and David; and her nine grandchildren: Tammy Stephens (Joe), Mark Higginbotham, Helen Katherine Underwood (Chris), Amie Gressett (David), April Rogers (Chad), twins Matthew Higginbotham (Samatha) and Brian Higginbotham (Janneke), C.R. Damron III (Amy), and Heather Nowling (Chip). In return for her love, "The Damron Nine" + their partners provided Helen with 21 great-grandchildren and three great - great - grandchildren.
Her extended family includes three step grandchildren, Kelly Parsons (Steve), Kim Blake (David), and Keven Bell (Brooksanna). They also contributed to the family clan by adding nine step great-grandchildren and two step great - great - grandchildren -- what a legacy!
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25309 (phone 304-768-7417). First Church was a place where Helen and Charley gave years of their lives in service and in love. It was a place that gave back to them life-long friends: Charley and Betty Hall, Maywood and Jean Williams, George and Ethel Ramey, Mac and Margaret Bailey, and a host of others. Helen loved everyone there and thought the world of the children she taught for 30 years.
Ninety wonderful years; don't they go by in a blink?
In keeping with Helen's final wishes, the family held a private graveside ceremony. She wanted to be laid to rest "as quickly as possible" beside Charley, in the Damron's Family Cemetery within Dock's Creek Cemetery, Wayne, WV.
Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston is taking care of the interment. A celebration of Helen's life will be held in the near future.
Memories of Helen may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020