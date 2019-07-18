

HENRIETTA EDWARDS, 93, of St. Mary's, formerly of South Charleston, passed away July 15, 2019, at The Heritage Assisted Living Center, 1809 North Pleasants Highway, St. Mary's.

She was born October 31, 1925, in Clifton, a daughter of the late Lewis W. and Naomi (Russell) Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Edwards; sister, Eva Marie Camp; and longtime companion of 50 years, Emerson "Buzz" Evans.

Henrietta was a 1943 graduate of Wahama High School in Mason and attended Charleston School of Commerce. She was a retired Executive Secretary from Union Carbide Research and Development with over 45 years of service. Prior to her employment at Union Carbide, she worked for the West Virginia Department of Vital Statistics with 16 years of service. She enjoyed shopping, hiking, fishing and was Methodist by faith.

Left to cherish her memory are her nephews and nieces, Lew Camp and his wife Penny of Williamstown, Cinda Burns and her husband Tim of Williamstown, R. "Bill" Williams Jr. and his wife Annette of Marietta, Ohio, Debra Conner and her husband Glen of Summerville, S.C.; seven great nieces and nephews and several great- great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Heritage for their kind and loving care of Henrietta. Also, thank you to Housecalls Hospice.

Per her wishes, there will be a private graveside service at the New Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to House Calls Hospice, 417 Grand Park Drive, Suite 204, Parkersburg, WV 26105.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.

Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., is honored to serve the Edwards family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 18 to July 20, 2019