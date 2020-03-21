|
|
HENRIETTA G. OLDAKER, 45, of Buffalo, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home following a short illness.
Born April 18, 1974, she was the daughter of the late Henry L. Oldaker and Margie I. Rutan Oldaker.
Survivors include her sisters, Sandra Oldaker of Buffalo and Anita Oldaker of Buffalo, as well as several extended family members and friends.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Oldaker Cemetery, Buffalo, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the Oldaker family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www. raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 21, 2020