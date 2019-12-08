|
HENRY DALE McCALLISTER, 59, of Lumberton, N.C., formerly of St. Albans, passed away December 3, 2019.
He was born January 2, 1960, in South Charleston, the son of Fannie Paul McCallister of St. Albans and the late Earnest LeRoy McCallister.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pattie McCay; his sister-in-law, Debbie; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Henry was a 1977 graduate of St. Albans High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Henry was a 30-year employee of Expo Logistics as a truck driver where he reached the milestone of One Million Safe Driving Miles.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his older brother, Roy Lee McCallister of Charleston; sister, Mary Lynn (Robert) Leonhard of Columbus, Ohio; niece, Bethany Wilson (Cory) of New Philadelphia, Ohio; many other beloved family members; and his best buddy in the world, his faithful K-9, Duke. He will be greatly and dearly missed by many devoted and loyal friends, family and Duke.
Celebration of Henry's life will be 12 p.m. Monday, December 9, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Pam Haley officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Institute.
Henry was a generous and giving person as evidenced by his donation of some of his organs to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. The recipients of these generous gifts will certainly develop a craving for Gino's Pizza, Tudors Biscuits, and use of their left hand.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter will be greatly appreciated by Henry and Duke.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www .casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019