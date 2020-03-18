|
|
HENRY EDWARD LANHAM, 92, of Romance, Jackson County, passed away March 16, 2020, at home following a long illness.
He was born December 12, 1927, in Romance, WV, a son of the late W. R. and Anna Estiline Parsons Lanham. Henry served his country as an Army Veteran of World War II. He retired as a Maintenance Supervisor at Union Carbide Corp. with 41 years of service. He was a member of the Ripley Masonic Lodge #16 AF and AM, Scottish Rite Bodies in Charleston, York Rite Bodies in Ravenswood, Nemesis Temple in Parkersburg, Order of the Eastern Star in Ripley and I.O.O.F. Kanawha Lodge #25 and the Sissonville VFW Post. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Advent Christian Church in Romance. Henry loved God, Family and Farm.
He is survived by his children, Henry "Boob" (Lisa) Lanham, Anna Bee (Kevin) Widder and George (Cheryl) Goggins; brother, Denver (Linda) Lanham; grandchildren, Hank (Kristi) Goggins, Amanda (Tyler) Burton, Sarah Lanham, Jennifer (Jon) Adams and Adam and Allyson Widder; great - grandchildren, Bryson Collins, Jesse, Issac and Micah Burton, Lauren, Lilly and Grace Goggins and many nieces and nephews whom were all special.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Wanda Keffer Lanham; brothers, Jesse Lanham Sr., Havard Lanham, Roy Lanham and William "Bill" Lanham; and sisters, Opal Siders and Sybil Simmons.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Pastor Darrin Wines officiating. Entombment will be in the Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum, where Masonic Rites will be presented.
A time of visitation with the family will be on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020