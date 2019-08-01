|
Henry O. Leftridge
PASTOR EMERITUS HENRY O. LEFTRIDGE, 79, returned to his heavenly home on Saturday July 20, 2019.
Pastor Emeritus Henry O. Leftridge was born on November 17, 1939, in Charleston, West Virginia, the fifth child, second son of the late Rev. George L. Leftridge Sr. and Mrs. Helen Campbell Leftridge.
He professed and accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized at an early age at the Liberty Baptist Church, and later joined the First Baptist Church, Charleston, West Virginia. He attended public schools in Charleston, graduating from Garnet High in 1957. Upon graduation from high school, he entered West Virginia State College pursing a Liberal Arts education. In 1959, Pastor Leftridge entered the United States Army, serving a three-year tour, part of which was served in the 101st "Screaming Eagles" Airborne Division as a paratrooper. After discharge from the armed services with honors, he re-entered West Virginia State College.
In 1972, he united with the Mount Period Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the trustees and deacons ministries and in numerous other capacities before publicly acknowledging and accepting God's call to preach the gospel in 1977. In 1985, he became the pastor of the Mount Vernon Avenue Baptist Church under the direction of the almighty God for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by step-mother, Thelma Leftridge; sisters, Helen Robinson, JoAnn Manns, Nancy Smith; stepsister, Mary; brother, Bubby Leftridge; stepbrothers, Ed, Charles, Jack, and William Long; nephew, Robert Robinson; and great-niece, Terry Chambers.
He leaves as his legacy his wife of 43 years, Cheryll L. Leftridge; his daughter, Anika D. Leftridge. He also leaves to cherish his memory brother-in-laws, Don Smith, Pastor Tyrone A. Lawes (Cynthia); nephews, Randall Robinson Sr. (Yolanda), Stevie Smith, Allen Leftridge; nieces, Donna Lynne Smith, Monica Lawes, Lisa Perkins, Carmen Murry, Mona Moore; several great nieces and nephews, and friends.
Memorial Celebration will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Unity Baptist Church, 1358 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus, OH 43203.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3, with the funeral at 10 a.m. at Mt. Period Missionary Baptist Church, 462 Kimball Place, Columbus, OH 43205.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019