Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry Ross Denzie Obituary

HENRY ROSS DENZIE passed away peacefully in his parents arms on the afternoon of October 4, 2019. Henry was born on June 10, 2019, to Robert and Eleanor Denzie.
He was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and was a fierce heart warrior for his sixteen weeks here on earth.
Henry loved head rubs, being read to, holding hands, and being held. Though he was born with only half a heart, he filled the hearts of all who met him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Jeff and Kathryn Maddy, and John and Reba Denzie; his uncles, Michael and Robert Maddy; and his aunt, Olivia Denzie.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, from 6 to 8 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, 110 B St., St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019
