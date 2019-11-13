|
|
HENRY WILLIAMS, 85, of Nitro passed away suddenly on Monday, November 11, 2019, while on his way to his wife, Jennie Rose Eddy Williams, funeral.
He was born in Sophia, West Virginia December 13, 1933 to the late William Ezra and Vida Celestia Roberts Williams. He was also preceded in death by his wife Jennie Rose Eddy Williams; sisters, Helen Maxine Doak, Mary Lucille Norman and Reba Rosalee Hall; brothers, Connard Paul Williams and William Ezra Williams II.
Henry and Jennie were married on May 6, 1955 and they were members of Oakwood Road Church of Christ. He was a US Air Force veteran.
He was retired from Union Carbide Corp. engineering department with 27 years of service and worked in the engineering department for CDI Corp. with 6 years of service.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter's, Melody (Mike) McCutcheon of Winfield, WV, Sherry (Kevin) Saul of Cypress, TX; four grandchildren, Genny (Jonathan) Hess of Ona, WV, Beth (Michael) Spence of Huntington, WV, Tony (Karley) McCutcheon of Morgantown, WV and Ezra Dylan (Lindsay) Saul of Vienna, VA; five great grandchildren, Kaden, Luke and Elliana Hess, Grayson Spence and Arden McCutcheon. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
Joint funeral services for Henry and Jennie will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Minister Shannon Shaffer officiating and a prayer offered by Minister Jonathan Chaffin. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Henry's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Williams family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 13, 2019