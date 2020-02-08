|
Our precious angel, HENSLEA JEAN SEARLS, infant daughter of Jacob and Amie Bowling Searls, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Kristi Lea Searls, and great-grandfather, Leslie Searls.
Along with her parents, she is also survived by her brothers, Hunter Brian Edward Parsons and Easton Joseph Parsons; grandparents, Brian M. Bowling, Nikki Lee (Joseph) Berry and Gary Searls; great - grandparents, Becky and Eddie Brogan, Mitzi Searls, Nancy and Paul Cogar, Corena and Mike Bowling, Gloria Jean Schnitzius; and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Justice/Christy.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 8, 2020