Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
Herbert Howard "Herb" Seaman

Herbert Howard "Herb" Seaman Obituary

HERBERT HOWARD "HERB" SEAMAN, 60, of Charleston, passed away on December 11, 2019, after an extended illness.
Herb was born and raised in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Wilbur and Winona Seaman, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving sister, Sherry Seaman of Parkersburg.
Herb loved music and martial arts. He was soft spoken and known as a gentle giant to those who were close to him.
A gathering of family and friends will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with burial to follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019
