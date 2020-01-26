|
HERBERT HUGH PHELPS, 71, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
He was a Chemical Technician Supervisor, retiring from Union Carbide Corp. / Dow Chemical, a devout Christian and a Sunday school teacher. A member of Hurricane Bible Church, Herbert served his country in Vietnam during the United States Air Force, 67th Tactical Fighter Squad Squadron (Fightin Cocks Squadron). He was an Avid Dog Lover.
Herbert was preceded in death by, parents Herbert Jonah Phelps and Emily Irene Phelps; daughter, Emily Grace Phelps; sister, Phyllis Grant; brothers, Randy Phelps, Glendall Phelps, Denzil Phelps, Stanley Phelps.
Herbert is survived by his wife, Linda K. (Peters) Phelps; son, Michael Phelps and Amanda of Milton; sisters, Linda Legg (Brian) of St. Albans, Connie Bowman (Jeff) of Scott Depot, WV; brother, Milton Phelps of Hurricane; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Herbert's life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 27, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Art Hage officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
You may share memories of Mr. Phelps by visiting his tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Phelps family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020