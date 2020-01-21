|
MR. HERMAN CARNEY, 101, of Poca went home to be with the Lord and loved ones on January 18, 2020 after a short illness.
Mr. Carney was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Marietta Bailey Carney; his wives, Arlene Jeffries Carney and Emogene Spaulding Carney; daughter Janet Ash; son, William Carney; sister, Wilma Mallet and brothers, Gerald "Jerry" Carney, Arlice "Dick" Carney and Herbert Carney.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Joyce Carney of Charleston and several nieces and nephews.
He attended Poca High School. He retired from Union Carbide Corp., Institute, WV as an instrument supervisor with 36 years of service. Mr. Carney was a former member of the Good Sams Club, member and trustee of the Poca United Methodist Church where he spent many hours working and making repairs on the church.
Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Poca United Methodist Church, Poca with Rev. Steve White officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Poca United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 516, Poca, WV 25159.
You can share memories of Mr. Carney by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Carney family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020