HERMAN R. HIGGINBOTHAM, 81, of Grove City went home to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday, March 14th; surrounded by his family. He was born October 29th, 1938 in Grimms Landing to Allie and Mamie (Legg) Higginbotham.
He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1957.Retired from Roadway Express April 1, 2001. Herman was a long time member of South West Free Will Baptist, and sang with The Greenleaf Road Bluegrass Singers group for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Allie and Mamie; his infant daughter Loretta Gail; twin sisters Geraldine (Fred) Adkins and Ilean White; his brothers Delbert (Donna) and Jim Higginbotham and other extended family.
Herman is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, V. Rosetta (Martin); son James T. Higginbotham; daughters Virginia Sowards and Annette (Bobby) Rains; grandchildren Travis (Carmen) Baisden, Brittany (Scot) Vizedom, Renae Higginbotham, Cecil (Sam) Higginbotham, Kasey (Tyler) Anthony, and Stephanie Sowards; 11 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren making up 5 generations.
He is also survived by his brother Boyd (Jo) Higginbotham, sister in law Freda Higginbotham, brother in law Bernard L.White and a host of nieces and nephews he loved very much. He will be greatly missed by both church friends and former coworkers as well a little boy named James.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating.
Herman will be laid to rest at the Morning Sunrise Cemetery, Grimms Landing, next to his daughter. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made either to the American Asthma Association or the American Cancer Association.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020