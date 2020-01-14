|
HERMAN EUGENE "GENE" WHITE, 72, of Elkview, WV, passed from this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Gene was a member of Elk Valley Apostolic Church of Pinch, WV. He was a believer of the apostles' doctrine according to Acts 2:38.
Gene was born June 1, 1947, and raised in the East End of Charleston, WV. He was the only son of Lillian Crouch Ellis and father, Herman "Tillie" Crouch. Preceding him in death along with his parents, are sister Donna White Eggleston and nephew Edward Allen Eggleston.
He attended Charleston High School and Morris Harvey College. Gene joined the US Naval Reserves in 1964, serving his active duty aboard the USS John Paul Jones DDG 32 in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the coast of Vietnam. Gene was a proud Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veteran.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Nary White; children, Patrick (Jennifer Twyman), Nicole White Weese (Wesley) and Jonathan White. Grandchildren; Jacob (Melissa), Jesse (Haleigh Munson), Joshua (Gene's buddy) and Ian Scott White. Great-grandson: Colton Weese. Sister: Linda (Charles) Adkins of Alkol, WV. Brother & Sister-in-laws; Alice (Larry deceased) West, Chuck (Donna) Nary, Donna Lynn (Jack) Shamblin and David (Rita) Nary. And host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Also surviving are his fur-babies: Rudie-Tootie, Lena-Bug and Petey.
Gene was a faithful family man; he liked getting together with family & church folks. He loved Southern Gospel Music. He was a story teller with lots of memories to share. He was a simple guy, never in a hurry - but always ready to eat.
As a family we shall miss Gene, but no more pain, no more sickness, resting in the arms of our Lord and Savior.
Service will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Samuel Bounds Jr. and Bishop Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be at one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020