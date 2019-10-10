|
HETTIE (COOK) JACKSON, 87, went to her Heavenly home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
She was born in Wyoming County to the late Alonzo and Suzie Cook and was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Mayford Jackson; son, Danny Jackson; four brothers, and three sisters.
Hettie was a loving wife, mother, and friend whom was known for her kindness and gentle love and lived her life to be an example to her family and all others, that she loved God, and lived each day to serve Him and have a good Christian testimony. She loved her work as a cook for the Kanawha Co. Board of Education and was dedicated to taking care of all her school children. Hettie truly enjoyed loving her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Rock and husband Albert Rock Jr.; sisters, Geraldean Adkins and Leanell Groves; sister-in-law, Betty Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.
Hettie and the family would like to say "thank you" to her lifelong friend, Rhonda Walker for your love and care for Hettie, good times and hard times 'til the end, through the years.
The family would also like to thank Hubbard Hospice House West for their tender care for Hettie, during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be sent to the KVSS 3E Adult Day Center at 2428 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25311. A special thank you for both her care givers and companions, for bringing joy and happiness to Hettie's life and serving God with all the senior citizens.
A service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Daniel Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019