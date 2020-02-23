|
Mrs. HEVALENE F. (GIBSON) LOVEJOY, 89, of Poca, WV, went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Luster and Inez Gibson. She was a member of Rock Branch Independent Church and was loved by those who knew her.
After graduating from Nitro High School, Hevalene was employed by Gravely Tractor for several years. However, her most cherished time was being a wife, mother and nanny to her family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Gilbert Lovejoy; her brothers, Corky Gibson, David Gibson, and sister, Faye (Jack) Cochran; sisters-in-law, Beatrice (Minford) Casto, Melvina (Sam) Blake, Irene (Wiley) Rowley, Lelia (Willard) Landers; and brothers-in-law, John O'Shea and Denver (Oshel) Carney.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Tara Lovejoy McClure (James Carden); grandson, Derek McClure (Christen Means); granddaughters, Shanna McClure and Gabrielle Wright; brother, Larry (Kay) Gibson of Nitro; sister, Lee O'Shea of Albany, NY; sister-in-law, Carol Gibson of Poca; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A service to honor the life of Hevalene will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at Rock Branch Independent Church, with Pastors Delbert Hawley and Brad Joseph officiating. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens in Red House, WV. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Lovejoy family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020