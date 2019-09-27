Home

Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
(304) 586-2542
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
Hilda Ann Somerville

HILDA ANN SOMERVILLE, 74, of Buffalo, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Roy Somerville; parents, Boyd and Hazel Martin; brother, Carl Martin; and sister, Donna Lou Byers.
Hilda enjoyed reading, especially her bible, watching cooking shows, HGTV and shopping. But she loved God and her family most of all. She was an excellent cook, her macaroni salad was famous. Hilda was a member of Kanawha Valley Baptist Church where she volunteered and was very active.
She is survived by her children, Tawnya McDonie of Florida, Brian Wilson (Carrie) of St. Albans, Lesa Barnette of St. Albans, Debbie Barnette of Huntington; her step-children, Chris Somerville (Mary) of Winfield and Toby Somerville (Alison) of Scott Depot; 11 grandchildren; four great - grandchildren; brother, Arnold Martin (Karen) of Red House; and sisters, Lisa Holstein (Cal) of Rio Grande, OH, and Rita Martin of Hurricane.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, with Pastor Ron Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may share memories of Hilda by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV, is honored to serve Hilda's family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019
