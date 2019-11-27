|
HILDA FRANCES (BURNS) VIA, age 96, of Riverton, W.Va., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
She was born on January 31, 1923, in Frankford, W.Va., the daughter of the late Sullie Eriskine and Glenna Dove (Hanna) Burns. Hilda married Garland Mayo Via, who preceded her in death on September 18, 2010.
Mrs. Via was a graduate of Frankford High School. She attended Concord College and received her Master's Degree from Morris Harvey and Marshall Universities. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Beta Chapter in Charleston, W.Va. Hilda retired in 1990 as an Elementary School Principal in Kanawha County, W.Va. She was a life member of Christ United Methodist Church in Charleston, W.Va.
Mrs. Via is survived by a daughter, Marilyn (Via) Bonnett and husband Charles Richard "Dick" of Riverton, W.Va.; a brother, Lloyd Eriskine Burns and wife Ruby of Frankford, W.Va.; a granddaughter, Sydney Kay Via of South Charleston, W.Va.; a grandson, Austin; and a daughter-in-law, Patti Jo (Mooney) Via of Charleston, W.Va.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two 2 sons, William Burns (April 2009) and Robert Garland Burns (April 1998); and a brother, Earl Gray Burns.
Mrs. Via's family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at Sunset Memorial Park, Charleston, W.Va. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. Jay Doyle Parkins officiating.
Memorials may be made to Pendleton Manor, 400 Outback Wing, P.O. Box 700, Franklin, WV 26807 or Pendleton or Kanawha Elementary Schools.
Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019