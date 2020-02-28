Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callender Funeral Home Llc
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Resources
More Obituaries for Hillery Rollins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hillery Holmes Rollins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hillery Holmes Rollins Obituary
HILLERY HOLMES ROLLINS, 76, of Dunbar, passed away, February 25, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice West, Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston. A funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Callender Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at callenderfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hillery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries