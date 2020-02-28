|
HILLERY HOLMES ROLLINS, 76, of Dunbar, passed away, February 25, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice West, Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston. A funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Callender Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at callenderfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020