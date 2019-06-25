|
|
HOBART CLARK STAFFORD, 94, of East Bank passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Born Sept 13, 1924 at Fireco, WV, he was a son of the late Conrad Constance and Charlotte Burleson Stafford. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Eugene Stafford.
Hobart was a WWII Navy Veteran, school teacher for the Kanawha County Board of Education and Baptist by faith.
Hobart is survived by his wife Ruth Loretta Stafford, two sons, Mark A. Stafford of Terra Alta, and Timothy C. Stafford of East Bank, daughter, Ester DeAnn of East Bank, five grandchildren; Jennifer Lynne Stafford, Matthew Owen Stafford, Tyler Bell, Aaron Conrad Stafford, and Andrew Connor Stafford, one sister, Zelda Mae Stafford-Porter of Florida.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson with Rev. David Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the Clayton Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, at Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson from 3 until 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at:
Lantzfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019