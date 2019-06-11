

HOBART "HOKEY" F. YOUNG, SR., 81, of Dunbar, passed away on Saturday, June 8, holding the hand of his loving wife of 55 years, Helen.

Hokey was the 7th of 10 children born to Earl and Icy Young of Sissonville and was preceded in death by sisters, Reba, Helen and Wanda; brothers, Guy, John, Jack and Buddy.

Hoke began his career with Bell Lines/Smith Transfer. He worked a short time in Atlanta, Ga for Carolina Freight until he returned to West Virginia to accept a position with Columbia Gas Transmission, and later retired from Nisource, a Columbia Natural Resources Subsidiary.

Hoke was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner with Beni Kedem Shrine. He was a member of the Dunbar Athletic Boosters (Bingo) where he remained active until his death.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who enjoyed his time at his camp with his son, grandson and many friends of his son, who also became close friends. He also enjoyed riding his scooter (moped) throughout the streets of Dunbar.

He is survived by his wife, Helen: son, H.F. and wife Penny; grandson, Austin; and granddaughter, Aubrey; brothers, Bob (Ernie) and Larry (Mary Jo).

We wish to thank the many friends who called, visited and prayed with us during his sickness. Special thanks go to Missy Swick, our "Angel Nurse" who was such a source of comfort and guidance during our time of need. We would also like to extend special thanks to Kenneth and Karen Wells, Jeff and Regan Wells and Dottie Pruden for being there in our time of need.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with the Rev. Ross Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Friends may visit 3 hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave SW., South Charleston, WV 25309. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary