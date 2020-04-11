|
HOLLIE WILBUR PAULEY, 83, of Sissonville, WV, passed away April 8, 2020, at CAMC General Division, Charleston, after a short illness.
He was born May 4, 1936, in Sissonville, WV, son of the late George and Nellie Pauley.
He loved all sports and enjoyed watching and talking about games he watched. He retired from the McJunkin Corp. with 31 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and attended the Antioch Advent Christian Church and the Second Creek Community Church. He loved his church family very much, and they loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Pauley; brothers, Marvin Pauley, Richard Pauley; sister-in-law, Juanita Pauley; and brother-in-law, Tom Walker.
He is survived by his son, Rodney Pauley of Charleston; two daughters, Amy Crist of Charleston and Pamela (Neil) Hodgson of Cleveland, TN; sister-in-law, Linda Pauley of Charleston; brother, Clarence (Linda) Pauley of Dunbar; sisters, Shirley Walker of Sissonville and Carolyn (Elmer) Myers of Sissonville; two stepdaughters, Lisa (Kevin) McGraw of Poca and Tonya (Rob) VanFossen of Punxsutawney, PA; also survived by four grandchildren, five step grandchildren, five great - grandchildren and one step great-grandchild. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.
Due to the concerns with the COVID-19 Virus and with the health and safety of friends, the family will have a private graveside service at the Pauley Cemetery, Cicerone, WV, with Pastors Leroy Connor and Terry Johnson officiating.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, is serving the family. A public memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date and it will be announced on the funeral home website.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorials in memory of Wibur be made to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 11, 2020