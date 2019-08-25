|
HOLMES ROLSTON "JR" HANSEL JR., of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
He was born on September 20, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Eloise (Taylor) Hansel and Holmes Rolston Hansel Sr., Lieutenant Junior Grade, United States Navy. He grew up in South Charleston, West Virginia, and graduated from South Charleston High School with the class of 1961. He attended Marshall University.
He enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving as an Aviation Electronics Technician Third Class Petty Officer and given the nickname of JR ... for his own protection! While stationed in Brunswick, Maine, he met and married the love of his life, Louise.
After leaving the Navy, he began his lifelong career as an airplane pilot. He had many adventures piloting as a corporate pilot, private charter services, medical ambulance, aerial surveying, FedEx, and skydiving. What he loved most was his wife Louise and raising their family together in Maine. He was an avid sailor, enjoyed reading, NASCAR races, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to Louise, his wife of 54 years, he is survived by his daughters, Katheryn Hansel and her partner Charles Bunker Sargent, United States Marine Corps veteran, of Greene, Maine, and grandchildren Joseph and Meaghan Spagnolo; Kirsten Sala and her husband RJ of Glastonbury, Connecticut, and grandchildren Dylan, Cameron, and Andrew; and Keri Estabrooks and her husband Dale, Aviation Ordnanceman First Class Petty Officer (Retired), United States Navy, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and grandchildren Derek and Taylor.
Services were held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, , Autism Awareness Foundation.
