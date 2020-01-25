|
|
HOMER STEPHEN "MOUSIE" CARNES SR., age 90, of Clendenin, passed away January 23, 2020, at Glasgow Health and Rehab.
He was employed with Elk Refinery in Falling Rock. This is where he was nicknamed "Mousie," because he was the only one small enough to climb into the truck tankers to clean them. After 30 years, he retired and moved to Ft. McCoy, Florida. Homer enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18. He served three years with the Navy, stationed in Guam and California. He served an additional four years with the U.S. Naval Reserve.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joe Ann; father, Arley B. Carnes; mother, Molley Chandler Carnes; 13 brothers and sisters; daughter, Linda Sue Humphreys; and a grandson.
Homer is survived by four children, Judy Osbourn (PJ deceased), Martha Deel (Ronald), Homer Carnes Jr. (Connie), all of Clendenin, Debbie Young (Randy) of South Carolina; nine grand-children, 19 great-grand-hildren; two step great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two great-great-granddaughters due in June; many nieces and nephews; and his sweet dog, Sassy.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Service will be at 2 p.m. at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Clarence Deel officiating. Burial will follow at Clendenin Memorial Garden.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Glasgow Health and Rehab where he was treated as family. He loved them all.
Online condolence and memories may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 25, 2020