Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Homer Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Homer Carpenter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Homer Carpenter Obituary

HOMER CARPENTER, 73, of Bellville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Ohio State University Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Carpenter and Delcie Strickland Carpenter; siblings, Myrtle Burgess, Noah Carpenter, Velma Carpenter, Jerry Carpenter; son-in-law, Chad Cook; and grandson, Jake Carpenter.
Homer is survived by children Melissa (James) Ammons, Robbin Cook, Kathy Cook, Karen (Matt) Smith, Rodney Carpenter, Dave Carpenter, Tommy Carpenter; siblings, Molly Collins, Herb Carpenter, Mary Hunter, Patty (Bill) Bojarski. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at the Hafer Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Homer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -