HOMER CARPENTER, 73, of Bellville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Ohio State University Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Carpenter and Delcie Strickland Carpenter; siblings, Myrtle Burgess, Noah Carpenter, Velma Carpenter, Jerry Carpenter; son-in-law, Chad Cook; and grandson, Jake Carpenter.
Homer is survived by children Melissa (James) Ammons, Robbin Cook, Kathy Cook, Karen (Matt) Smith, Rodney Carpenter, Dave Carpenter, Tommy Carpenter; siblings, Molly Collins, Herb Carpenter, Mary Hunter, Patty (Bill) Bojarski. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at the Hafer Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 7, 2019