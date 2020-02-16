|
HOMER "LEE" CALVERT JR., age 94, of Gassaway, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with his son, Dave, and daughter-in-law, Donna, by his side in Maryville, Tennessee.
Lee was born on April 4, 1925, in Pine Grove, West Virginia, a son of the late John Homer Calvert and Mary Glasscock Calvert.
Lee and his first wife, Mary Ann Simons Calvert, lived in Charleston, West Virginia, and had two children, Sandra "Sandy" Lee Calvert and David "Dave" Keith Calvert. Mary Ann died on March 23, 1986.
Lee later married Doris Edgell Moore Calvert and moved to Gassaway, West Virginia. Doris died on January 16, 2007.
Lee served in WWII in Company H, 339th Infantry, 85th "Custer" Division of the Army of the United States. After the war, he attended Salem College, and was then employed as a chemical analyst and supervisor at Union Carbide until his retirement in 1985.
Lee was a long-term member of the South Charleston Lodge No. 168 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston, West Virginia. Lee was a gifted athlete who played both basketball and baseball. He had a quick wit and a great love of his family, and of sports, cars, and music.
Lee is survived by his children, Sandy and Dave; his daughter-in-law, Donna; his grandchildren, Mitsue, Sean (his wife Karlee), and Kristen; his great - grandchildren, Emma, Hudson, and Aubrey; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ethel Bates and Mary Mildred "Midge" Lantz, and his brothers, Herman "Bud" Calvert and James "Raymond" Calvert.
A service to Honor the Life of Lee will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories of Lee may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020