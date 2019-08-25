|
|
HOMER RAY KINCAID, 85, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home in Cheat Lake after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Homer is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Kincaid of Morgantown, and one brother, Emmett Kincaid (Bernice), also of Morgantown.
He was preceded in death by both his parents; sister, Juanita Kincaid Hess (Robert), and three brothers, Vernon Kincaid (Janice), Roy Kincaid (Barbara), and Herbert Kincaid (Linda); and his beloved cat, Blackie.
Homer is also survived by three grandchildren: Christi Lewis Lyons of Morgantown, Brendan Lewis of Columbus, Ohio, and Aaron Lewis of Cambridge, England; and four great - grandchildren: Taylor, Haleigh and Madison Lyons, all of Morgantown, and Alexis Lewis, of Houston, Texas. He also had many nieces and one nephew, as well as several grand - nieces and grand - nephews, whom he loved dearly.
Family and friends may call at the McCulla Funeral Home in Westover, W.Va., from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, with services immediately following, conducted by Chaplain Nathan Goodin.
Homer wished to be cremated and his ashes will be buried with his wife, Lou, at the Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to either The (https://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_donate.asp) or the Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute (RNI) at West Virginia University (https://give.wvu.edu/wvumedicine-rni) in Homer's name.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019