|
|
|
HORACE A. MATHEWS, 91, of Charleston, was born July 24, 1928, to the late Claude H. Mathews, Sr. and Sadie M. Burdette Mathews.
Horace was a Retired State Circulation Manager with Charleston Newspapers, a Baptist by Faith and member of Kanawha Lodge #20. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason, having reached this in 1950.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Claude H. Mathews, Jr., and sister-in-law, Irene Berry Mathews.
Survivors include his loving wife, Charlotte Mathews; children, Larry Mathews and (Quana) of Scott Depot, Randy Mathews and (Kathy) of Cross Lanes, and Karen Mathews and (Eric) of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, Amy, Kelly, Kristin and (Mark), Mark and Jason; great - grandchildren, Marlee, Holland, Judah and Jace.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also on Monday. Burial with Masonic Graveside Rites provided by Kanawha Lodge #20 AF & AM will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Donations to Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, P.O. Box 40223, Charleston, WV 25364 or Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
The family accept online condolences at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Mathews Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020