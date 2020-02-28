|
|
HOWARD "SKEETER" DEEMS, 57, of Charleston, passed away suddenly Saturday, February 22, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Howard worked with Charleston Catholic High School for many years.
Howard loved to hunt, fish and NASCAR racing. His love was his two dogs, Penny and Toby.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Spradling) Deems of Charleston; mother, Ona Jones of Charleston; son, Darren Deems of Charleston; and many other family and friends.
He will be missed by all who loved him dearly.
Prayer Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex, 10 Dee Drive, Charleston, followed by a reception.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020