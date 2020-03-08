Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
(304) 548-6611

Hoyt Dewayne Canterbury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hoyt Dewayne Canterbury Obituary
HOYT DEWAYNE CANTERBURY, 80, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 1, 2020, at CAMC Memorial after a sudden illness.
He was the son of the late Bradley and Millie Strickland Canterbury. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Larry, Richard, John, Bill, Marvin and Oscar Canterbury.
He was in the business of lawn care until his retirement.
He is survived by daughters, Christy Escue and Terri Bostic; son, Rodney Carte Jr.; special son, Christopher Escue; brother, Harold Canterbury; grandchildren, Joseph Carte, Brittany Smith and Monica Carte; and five great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hoyt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -