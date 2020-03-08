|
HOYT DEWAYNE CANTERBURY, 80, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 1, 2020, at CAMC Memorial after a sudden illness.
He was the son of the late Bradley and Millie Strickland Canterbury. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Larry, Richard, John, Bill, Marvin and Oscar Canterbury.
He was in the business of lawn care until his retirement.
He is survived by daughters, Christy Escue and Terri Bostic; son, Rodney Carte Jr.; special son, Christopher Escue; brother, Harold Canterbury; grandchildren, Joseph Carte, Brittany Smith and Monica Carte; and five great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020