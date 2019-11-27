|
HUGH REXRODE, 75, of Edgewater, FL, entered into rest November 24, 2019.
Born on December 18, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Golden and Bessie Bussard Rexrode. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wives, Linda Hill Rexrode x 2, and his brother, Chet Cooper.
He was a retired electrician from Elkem Metals and an Army veteran.
Survivors include his children, Tracie Fontes (Patrick) of MD, Melissa Rexrode of WV, Gretchen Roop (Danny) of WV, Mary Yonts (Robert) of FL, Hugh Rexrode II of WV, Grace Dyer (Chris) of VA, Amanda Deal (Bradley) of WV and William Rexrode (Sylvia) of FL; brother, Bruce Rexrode of OH; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His second wife had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he treated as his own. He was also a Father-figure to many others.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at Pennington - Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www .carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019