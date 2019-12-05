Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Hughes Booher Obituary
HUGHES BOOHER, 80, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Maranatha Fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, with Pastor Terry Hogue officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Booher family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
