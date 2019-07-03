

HURSHEL L. BOGGS, 102, of Nitro, passed away at Arthur B. Hodges Center on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Born August 31, 1916, in Monroe County, to Marshall and Mary Boggs. While growing up in a large family in Second Creek, he worked in his father's sawmill and attended college in Georgia for one year. He returned to West Virginia and married Ruby Frazier in 1942. They moved to South Charleston, where he worked as a machinist for the Naval Ordnance Plant. He also acquired his pilot's license.

In October 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as a Boiler Tender on the USS Bunker Hill, an aircraft carrier. This was his home until October 1945. His ship was in many battles in the south Pacific and was hit by two suicide planes on May 11, 1945, 346 lives were lost, and many were wounded. Hurshel never forgot his lost shipmates.

Returning to civilian life, Hurshel worked as a millwright for Union Carbide Institute plant until his retirement. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and was a skilled mechanic. His kind and gentle disposition endeared him to all who met him.

Hurshel was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby, who passed away in 2003. He is survived by their two children, three grandchildren, and six great - grandchildren. His daughter, Kay Jaacks and husband Gary, live in California. His son, Dale and wife Juanita, live in Nitro. Grandchild Christy Wageman and family, and Amy Tucker and family live in Cross Lanes. Grandchild Steven Boggs and family live in Nitro. Hurshel is also survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews who are scattered throughout the U.S.

At the time of his passing, Hurshel resided at the Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston.

Funeral services will be at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro, on Friday, July 5, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and the service beginning at 11 a.m., with Rev. Greg Markins officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Arthur B. Hodges Center or a .

Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Hurshel's family and you may express online condolences at www.cooke funeralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 3 to July 5, 2019