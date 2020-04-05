|
On March 25, 2020, IAN GUSTAF MOIR passed away in Charlotte, N.C.
Ian lived a life following the rules of the Masonic Lodge: honesty, courtesy, concern, forgiveness, love for all, and especially reverence for God.
Born June 11, 1936, to William R. Moir and Greta J. G. Eliason, he lived in Lyndhurst, Ohio; graduated Bush High, 1954; and was a U.S. Marine for six years.
Ian joined Bailey's Motor Corp., earned a B.S. in Engineering, Industrial and Mechanical, at Cleveland State University. Then at White Motors in Cleveland, to Marsh Instruments Co. in Chicago. At Middleby Marshal Oven Co., Ian acquired an MBA, joined various professional and industrial societies, member of the Fraternal Order of Police, and acquired pilot's license.
A Master Mason, Ian was active for 54 years in various lodges in three states: Ohio, Illinois and Washington, Lodge No. 58, St. Albans, W.Va., member Royal Arch and Knights Templar, Charleston, W.Va.
In 1997, attended the Thomas Chippendale School of Furniture in Edinburgh, Scotland. Back in the states, Ian joined The Society of American Period Furniture, setting up his own business, Moir Restorations.
He was a lifelong Presbyterian, serving as an Elder in several churches.
Ian is survived by his wife, Marion Bacon Moir; a son, Andrew Moir, and grandsons, Sam and August; a brother Frank (Myra) Moir; and various stepchildren.
Burial will be at Acacia Masonic Memorial Park, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, sometime in the summer.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020