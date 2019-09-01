Home

Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Ida Mae Hayson

Ida Mae Hayson

IDA MAE HAYSON, 79, of Scott Depot, passed away August 27, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hayson; son, David Lee Hayson; and brother, James Burdette.
Ida Mae retired as a legal secretary with many years of service at the James Crewdson Law Office. In her spare time, she enjoyed staying active, working in the yard and crafting. She enjoyed making jewelry, crocheting, quilting, and ceramics.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Kim Hayson of Red House; daughter, Debra Hayson of Charleston; grandchildren, Heather Hayson, Andrew Hayson and his wife Olivia, and Jarad Hayson; and her sister-in-law, Fran Wilson of Raleigh, N.C.
In accordance with Ida Mae's wishes, she was cremated and a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to your favorite local charity.
You may share memories of Ida Mae by visiting her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Hayson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019
