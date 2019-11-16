|
|
IDA MAE HYPES, 89, left this world on November 13, 2019, leaving behind a host of friends and evidence of her life's projects around her hometown of Poe, W.Va., where she was born September 19, 1930.
Ida's community leadership started as a child. As a 10-year-old, she was recruited to be one of the first 4-H club members in Nicholas Co. An honored WV All Star, she became a 4-H leader in her 30s, teaching many Laurel Creek kids to sew, cook and do woodworking projects. She was as proud of their blue ribbons as they were.
A lifetime member of Bethel Methodist Church, she served as Sunday school secretary and a delegate to WV Methodist Conference.
Ida wrote a regular long-standing column, The Poe News, for the Nicholas Chronicle.
Ida was one of the first women in Poe to learn to drive, (1946). She taught many women to drive and got professional driving, GED, and nursing aide classes set up to give women options for employment.
Lifelong liberal Democrat and active in social policy, she was a poll worker at Kessler's Cross Lanes, Precinct 32, for decades.
Ida was active in AARP and organized the first Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program in Nicholas County and then the Region. She received training from IRS, recruited and trained volunteers in a seven-county region to offer free tax preparation.
This led to her serving on as a longtime board member of Region IV Appalachian Area Agency on Aging. She was an active board member to the end. She was honored many years as a volunteer by RSVP and served in Silver Haired Legislature.
Ida was one of the founding members of Laurel Creek Homemakers, now known as CEOs. She was currently serving as chair of Continuing Education.
Ida had a keen interest in history and served on committees of WV Culture and History and Civil War Marker Project. Ida assisted in the research and secured a historic marker recognizing Bethel Methodist as the oldest church in Nicholas County.
She was a founding member of Nicholas County Historical Society which projects included restoring Old Main.
Along with her good friend, Wilma Richardson, they formed Parkway Pride. Ida and Wilma created and maintained for years the WV Outline flowerbed on Rt. 129 and Carnifax Road.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Lucille (Brown) Neil; her siblings, Edith, Manford, Lacy, and Kenneth; grandson, Teddy Nutter; and daughter- in-law, Connie Jarvis Hypes. She is survived by her brother, James Neil, and sister-in-law, Pearl Glover.
Ida was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Herold L Hypes, and is survived by their three children, Alice Hypes (John Albaugh), David and Jean (Jackie) Nutter; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, in the Bethel Church at Poe. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Dinner and fellowship to follow at Bethel Fellowship Hall. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
The family expresses appreciation to Good Living in Malden, W.Va., for their excellent care since January 2018.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 16, 2019