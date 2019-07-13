

What is a six letter word for Love? Mother.

Our Mom, Grandmom, Great Grandmom, and Mimi, IDA PRICE, went to be with our Lord, on July 11, 2019, after complications from a fall and hip surgery.

Born in Chelyan, W.Va., Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Clotilde and John Smith; husband, Jake; son, Tim; grandson, Jacob; and her siblings, John, William, Justine (Lilly), George, and Angelia (Hundley).

Ida retired from the Kanawha County School System, having taught in several different schools, and ending her career as a Home Bound Instructor. While teaching, Ida continued her education by combining her thirst for knowledge and love of traveling by taking summer courses with World Campus Afloat where she traveled to such places as the South Pacific, Hong Kong, and Northern Africa while earning her Master's Degree.

After retirement, she continued to travel as long as her health allowed, going to Alaska, Amelia Island, and West Palm Beach. She also did volunteer work for the American Red Cross at St. Francis Hospital and for Kanawha County Schools.

Ida was a good, kind, caring, and brilliant woman whose love for our Lord and her family was never ending. She loved to listen to music, read, work crossword puzzles, and play games, especially Rummikub, which she was very competitive while playing. For many years, she joined special friends for weekly vibrant chatter and delicious treats. Sometimes they even played 'Hand and Foot" or Mah Jongg! Ida was a proud, proclaiming Democrat and political news junkie who freely offered her opinions to all.

In her final years, Ida resided at Rolling Meadows in Teays Valley, where she kept both staff and residents entertained with her wit, outgoing personality, and dramatic outfits. Laughter was never far behind her. This strong-willed, funny, opinionated, amazing woman is celebrated and survived by special friends Billie Hauser (Charleston, W.Va.), Deloris Parsons (Cross Lanes, W.Va.), Debbie Raines (Hurricane, W.Va.); and family, daughter Dr. Sandra Phinney (Paul) of Colorado and son Kevin Price of St. Albans, W.Va.; grandchildren, Eric Phinney (Lisa) of Malaysia, Lauren Larson (Chris) of Colorado, Alison Harvey (Philip) of Colorado, Nicole Price Voudren (Michael) of Massachusetts, and Orry Andrew Price of St. Albans, W.Va.; precious and beloved great-grandchildren, Alaina Phinney, Maya Phinney, Henry Larson, Evie Larson, Bennett Harvey, Jasmine Harvey, and Jacob Voudren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation for those who helped care for Ida in the last five years of her life: Staff of Rolling Meadows and volunteers who faithfully enriched her life with Bible study, music, games and visits; Visiting Angels, many of whom became her special friends; CAMC Teays Valley Hospital doctors and nurses; Hospice Hubbard House West. Her life was blessed by many caring, loving and giving people. These interactions were the true joy of this outrageous extrovert, who loved nothing more than a good gossip and a great laugh.

Celebration of Ida's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va.

Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hubbard Hospice, Charleston, W.Va.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 13 to July 15, 2019