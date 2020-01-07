|
ILENE MAY HOUCHIN, 94, of Summersville passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Born December 10, 1925 at Glade Creek, WV she was a daughter of the late Troy and Chessie Tyree Groves. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Houchin; one brother, Robert Groves; one daughter, Sara Beth Edwards; foster daughter and niece, Janet Lemon.
Ilene was a good mother and a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member and very active at Memorial United Methodist serving on the local, district and conference level. She worked in the Insurance industry in Charleston for over 25 years, the latest being for Vealey Insurance Agency. She was a member of the National Insurance Women and served as President of the Charleston unit for three years. She graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1943, Charleston School of Commerce and attended WV State College.
Survivors include two daughters, Jackie Houchin of Summersville and Judy Birchfield of Hurricane; granddaughters, Julie Handley and Robin Lam of Fredericksburg, VA, Leigh Ann Ansel and Megan Burkett of OH; great grandchildren, Jack, Henry and Emma Handley, Shelby Ilene and Tanner Lam, Zack and Alicia Ansel, Sarah and Alex Burkett.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Memorial United Methodist Church in Summersville with Pastor Carolyn Mash officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery at Glade Creek under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Friends may call at the church one hour prior on the day of the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Memorial United Methodist Church; 1317 Webster Road; Summersville, WV 26651.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com,
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020