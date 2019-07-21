

IMOGENE "JEAN" (SANDS) CARRICO, 87, of Marmet, departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family.

Imogene was born January 29, 1932, in Gilmer County and was the daughter of the late Herma Sands Carroll. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harold Carrico; grandparents, Gerald "Bid" and Ethel Sands, who raised her; brother, Darrell Carroll; and aunt, Agatha (Sands) Mills.

Imogene was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper over the years at NAPA Marmet, Brotherton's Market, and H&R Block.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are daughters, Vicki Young (Dennis) of Marmet, Dianna Branham (Jeffrey) of Cross Lanes; grandsons, Travis Young of St Albans and Todd Branham of Edgewater, Md.; granddaughters, Denise Briggs (Joshua) of Raleigh, N.C., Jennifer Ferrell (Jeremiah) of Charleston, Tara Miller (fianc Terry) of Cross Lanes; great-grandsons, Colton Briggs and Jackson Miller; great-granddaughters, Addison Ferrell, Haylea Miller, Avery Ferrell, Braelyn Briggs and Chloe Miller; sister-in-law, Evelyn Sullivan of South Carolina.

The family greatly appreciate her niece, Sandee Huffman, and friend, Alicia Minchello, for their love and compassionate care over the past several months. The family would like to give a special thanks to Nikki Adams and Kim Sampson of Hospice Care of Kanawha Valley.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday July 22, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Rev. Ronald Stoner officiating. Burial will follow at Collins Cemetery in Stumptown. Family will receive visitors one hour before service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019