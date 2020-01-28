|
IMOGENE "JEAN" DAVIS TURLEY, 93, of Winfield, went to spend eternity with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on January 23, 2020,
She was the second of five siblings born to Tom and Mamie (Morris) Davis.
Jean had a sweet spirit and was young at heart. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. As a caring foster mother, she gave several children a wonderful start in life. After her children were grown, she worked at Sears and in the cosmetic department of the Diamond Department Store.
Jean and Clarence raised their family in Dunbar and were always involved in the children's activities. She was a member of the Dunbar first Baptist Church for 60 years and served on various committees throughout those years Many family vacations were spent in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence Turley; sisters, Delma Beach and Donis Martin; and brother, Marlin Davis.
Jean is survived by her eldest brother, Elvin Davis; children, Carolyn Michotas of Winfield, Larry (Karen) Turley of Dunbar, Sherry (Roger) Hayzlett of League City, Texas; 8 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
The family sends their appreciation to Dunbar Genesis Center and especially Loretta Lovelace for her care of our precious mother.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Mark Toole and Pastor Andrew Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Home Society of WV, 1145 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020