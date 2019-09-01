|
IMOGENE KINDER, 94, of Ridgeview, born August 6, 1925, passed away peacefully early Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by family at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was the daughter of the late William C. and Lula L. (Walker) Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Kinder; son, Larry Woodrum; sisters, Mildred Pickell, Betty Ketnor, and Glenna Wilson; brothers, Charles and James Jenkins; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Woodrum.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Chafin (Tom); her two sons, Rodger Woodrum and Kenny Woodrum (Elaine); granddaughters, Nedra Townley (Victor), Paula Bailey(John), Kristina Lafferty (Chris), Sara Roush (Luke), and Kendra Capps (Marshall); and grandsons: Robbie Ray (Robin), Ronnie Viars (Dreama), Larry Woodrum II (Priscilla), Brett Viars (Meg), Chris Woodrum, Andy Woodrum (Lauren) and David Epling (Loretta). She has one living brother, Clarence Jenkins (Charlotte). Imogene was very involved with her family. In addition to her children and grandchildren she had 28 great - grandchildren and 12 great - great - grandchildren. She also had many special nieces and nephews and many extended family members and friends who loved her very much.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Richard Runyon and Allen Barker officiating. Following the service, burial will take place at OA Eastep Family Cemetery in Ridgeview.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 2, at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019