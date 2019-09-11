|
|
IMOGENE RUTH WOLFE, 90, of Dunbar, West Virginia, died September 7, 2019, at the Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, West Virginia after a brief illness.
She was born November 21, 1928, in Roane County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Herbert and Orpha Atkinson Ashley. She was retired from the State of West Virginia Alcohol & Beverage Commission as a secretary in transportation. She formerly worked at the Goodrich Gulf Chemical plant and was a homemaker and a Christian.
Imogene is survived by one daughter, Pamela Riddle of Knoxville, Tennessee; one son, Roger A. Wolfe of Charleston; one sister, Helen Board of Salisbury, North Carolina; one brother, Robert Ashley of Millwood, West Virginia; five grandchildren, Matt Wolfe, Tracy Wolfe, M.D., Rebecca Wolfe, Matt Riddle and Dr. Jackson Riddle; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan Wolfe, Emma Quizon, Spencer Quizon, Elli Riddle, and Caleb Riddle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Wolfe; one granddaughter, Katherine "Katie" Wolfe; one sister, Lois Carpenter; and one brother, Duane Ashley.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, at the Eventide Cemetery, Spencer, West Virginia, with Rev. Tim Couch officiating.
Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019