Inez Marie Erskine

Inez Marie Erskine Obituary
INEZ MARIE ERSKINE, 88, of Winfield, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Huntington Health and Rehab Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Alma Lewis Bird; husband, Bill Erskine; son, Ricky Womack; brothers, Leslie and Vernon Lee Bird; sisters, Macil Vance and Louise Beaver.
Surviving: Daughter, Patsey Brown and husband Darrell of Winfield; son, David Erskine and wife Tammy of Wyandotte, Michigan; stepdaughter, Vicki Erskine of Taylor Michigan; and granddaughter, Amber Erskine of Michigan.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Allen Funeral Home, with Elder Harold Johnson and Elder Tony Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 4 to July 6, 2019
