INEZ MARIE ERSKINE, 88, of Winfield, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Huntington Health and Rehab Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Alma Lewis Bird; husband, Bill Erskine; son, Ricky Womack; brothers, Leslie and Vernon Lee Bird; sisters, Macil Vance and Louise Beaver.
Surviving: Daughter, Patsey Brown and husband Darrell of Winfield; son, David Erskine and wife Tammy of Wyandotte, Michigan; stepdaughter, Vicki Erskine of Taylor Michigan; and granddaughter, Amber Erskine of Michigan.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Allen Funeral Home, with Elder Harold Johnson and Elder Tony Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 4 to July 6, 2019