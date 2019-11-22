|
|
IOLA MAE CAVENDER went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 18, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Orville and Myrtle (Knopp) Casto.
Iola was a 1948 graduate of Dunbar High School and attended Davis and Elkins College. She was a member of Dunbar First Baptist Church and former member of Hampton Baptist Church, East Bank.
She was married to Delmar E, Cavender for 40 1/2 years until his death in 1991. She married Harold L. Nickell on May 29, 1998, and shared 19 years until his death in 2017.
Iola was a wonderful wife, mother and friend to many. She never met a stranger and could always find a common interest or mutual friend with everyone.
She worked for State of West Virginia Department of Mental Health in medical records and Kanawha County Community Education.
Iola loved to travel, especially cruises, but her favorite destination was Myrtle Beach, SC. She enjoyed baking, sewing and floating on a raft in her pool. She loved her daughters, grandchildren, and great - grandchildren, always making each one feel loved and cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Iola is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Sisson (David), Sandra Hodgen (Richard); grandchildren, Jarred McNeal (Amanda), Paul McNeal (Allison), Bethany Middleton, (Jeremy), and Lauren Hodgen; sister Jean Barker and companion Vern Teal of Wakefield, VA.; stepdaughters, Suzanne Bonds (Bruce), and Sally Nickell; seven great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alex, Kaden, Julia, Rylan, Claire, and Eli; and many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the WVU Eye Institute, 1 Medical Center Dr., Morgantown, WV 26506.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019