Ira Harrington Stinespring Obituary

IRA HARRINGTON STINESPRING, age 88, of 571 Kilgore Road, Scott Depot, W.Va., died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice, W.Va.
He was born October 23, 1931, in Bath County, Va., to the late Kenneth Jonathan Stinespring and Violet Hopkins McCune. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was retired from Cyprus Kanawha coal mines. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Millboro, Va., and U.M.W.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Samual Stinespring; and two sisters, Regina and Yvonne Stinespring.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Sams Stinespring of West Virginia; two daughters, Susan Tawney and husband John of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Rhonda Hartwell and husband Brian of South Charleston, W.Va.; a son, Rodney Stinespring of Millboro, Va.; two sisters, Jerry Campbell of Hot Springs, Va., and Gloria Stinespring of Millboro, Va.; a brother, Wiley Stinespring of Millboro, Va.; four grandchildren, Laken and Alayna Stinespring, Ashley and Shawn Tawney; a great-granddaughter, Paisley Pry; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 14, in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge, Va., with Pastor Billy Robertson officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Millboro, Va. Pallbearers will be Mike, Rocky, and Mitchell Stinespring, Chuck Leapley, Johnny Martin, Shayne Pry and Shawn Tawney.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening at Nicely Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Alum Creek Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 2309 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV 25003.
To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 12, 2020
