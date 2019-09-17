Home

Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Ira "Rust Bolt" Williams

Ira "Rust Bolt" Williams Obituary

IRA "RUST BOLT"
"IVORY" WILLIAMS, 65, of Charleston, passed away Thursday September 12, 2019 at CAMC General Hospital
Ira was born on Sept. 4th., 1954 in Liard Memorial (Montgomery General) Hospital . He was the fifth child of Virginia Lee Benson and Aaron Junior Williams.
Ira graduated from East Bank High School, where he played football and earned the nickname "Rust Bolt". After graduation Ira Joined the United States Marine Corps and served our country honorably from 1974 to 1978. After returning he met and married Tina Carter.
Preceding Ira in death were his parents, sister Shirley Ann Pratt and brother Aaron 'Chill Will' Williams.
Surviving are his wife Tina and son Eric; sisters Norma Jean Benson, Gloria Jean Slaughter, Jane Renee Davis (Harold), Jackquline Williams; brothers Rillie (Mae), Leonard (Emma), James (Shelly), Earl (Mellissa), Timothy (Vicky) and a very special niece Ryan Williams, and a host of aunts, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery in Institute conducted by Pastor Richard "Dick" Kinney.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019
