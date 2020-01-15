|
IRENE "CRICKET" HARPER, 91 of Leewood, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on January 11, 2020.
She was a life long resident of Cabin Creek, where she served as a beloved Sunday School teacher for many years at the Kayford Methodist Church and then later at Leewood Baptist. She always loved working with the children in her community. As a lifelong Christian, she attended many churches, but in her later years called Dawes United Methodist Church home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bunie G. Harper; son Bunie E "Whip" Harper; and her mother, Myrtie Yancey.
She is survived by son, Jason "Drew" Harper; daughter, Leslie Philips; daughters - in - law, Evelyn and Ilene Harper; grandchildren, John, Lindsay, Philip (Melissa), Lucas (Kristin) and Dustin; great - grandchildren, Dylan, Dawson, Savanna, Easton and Kendyl; sister-in-law, Wanda Craig; and special childhood friends, Opal Hern and Audrey Newhouse; and special friends, Bonnie and Robert Phelps, Christine and Spears Stanley.
Pryor Funeral Home is serving the Harper family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank, W.Va., beginning at noon until service time of 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Cabin Creek. Services will be officiated by Pastor Carl Terrell.
Those wishing to send condolences may do so by forwarding to www.pryor fh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020