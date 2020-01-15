Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
(304)595-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene "Cricket" Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene "Cricket" Harper Obituary

IRENE "CRICKET" HARPER, 91 of Leewood, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on January 11, 2020.
She was a life long resident of Cabin Creek, where she served as a beloved Sunday School teacher for many years at the Kayford Methodist Church and then later at Leewood Baptist. She always loved working with the children in her community. As a lifelong Christian, she attended many churches, but in her later years called Dawes United Methodist Church home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bunie G. Harper; son Bunie E "Whip" Harper; and her mother, Myrtie Yancey.
She is survived by son, Jason "Drew" Harper; daughter, Leslie Philips; daughters - in - law, Evelyn and Ilene Harper; grandchildren, John, Lindsay, Philip (Melissa), Lucas (Kristin) and Dustin; great - grandchildren, Dylan, Dawson, Savanna, Easton and Kendyl; sister-in-law, Wanda Craig; and special childhood friends, Opal Hern and Audrey Newhouse; and special friends, Bonnie and Robert Phelps, Christine and Spears Stanley.
Pryor Funeral Home is serving the Harper family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank, W.Va., beginning at noon until service time of 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Cabin Creek. Services will be officiated by Pastor Carl Terrell.
Those wishing to send condolences may do so by forwarding to www.pryor fh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -