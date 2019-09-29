|
|
IRENE (BROWN) TAYLOR, 97, of Bickmore, entered into rest September 26 , 2019, at Montgomery Elderly Care.
Born October 17, 1921, in Bickmore, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Brown and Annabelle Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Emery Arnold Taylor; son, John "Edgar" Taylor; five brothers; five sisters and six grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Arnold (Geraldine) Taylor of Summersville, William Mancil (Jean) Taylor of Barker, N.Y., Roger Dale Taylor of Wallback, David Lynn (Alice) Taylor of Medina, N.Y., Randall Lee Taylor of Bergen, N.Y., Hattie Jane Shaffer of LeRoy, N.Y., Martha Faye Latton of Albion, N.Y., Chana Ellen Kreutz of Byron, N.Y., Constance Regina (Larry) Corke of Albion, N.Y., Letha Ann Sackett of Bergen, N.Y., Charlene Beth Taylor of Medina, .N.Y., and Rebecca Sue (Jeff) Neff of Bickmore; two sisters, Maggie (Wayne) Taylor of Albion, N.Y., and Martha Moore of Albion, N.Y; several grandchildren and a host of great- great-great and great-great- great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 12 noon on Wednesday, October 2, at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home in Clay, W.Va., with Ministers Jeffrey Neff and Arnold Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. till service time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019