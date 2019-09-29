Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
(304) 587-4244
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene (Brown) Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene (Brown) Taylor Obituary
IRENE (BROWN) TAYLOR, 97, of Bickmore, entered into rest September 26 , 2019, at Montgomery Elderly Care.
Born October 17, 1921, in Bickmore, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Brown and Annabelle Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Emery Arnold Taylor; son, John "Edgar" Taylor; five brothers; five sisters and six grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Arnold (Geraldine) Taylor of Summersville, William Mancil (Jean) Taylor of Barker, N.Y., Roger Dale Taylor of Wallback, David Lynn (Alice) Taylor of Medina, N.Y., Randall Lee Taylor of Bergen, N.Y., Hattie Jane Shaffer of LeRoy, N.Y., Martha Faye Latton of Albion, N.Y., Chana Ellen Kreutz of Byron, N.Y., Constance Regina (Larry) Corke of Albion, N.Y., Letha Ann Sackett of Bergen, N.Y., Charlene Beth Taylor of Medina, .N.Y., and Rebecca Sue (Jeff) Neff of Bickmore; two sisters, Maggie (Wayne) Taylor of Albion, N.Y., and Martha Moore of Albion, N.Y; several grandchildren and a host of great- great-great and great-great- great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 12 noon on Wednesday, October 2, at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home in Clay, W.Va., with Ministers Jeffrey Neff and Arnold Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. till service time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Taylor Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now