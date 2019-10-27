|
|
IRMA J. (PERKINS) THOMAS, 79, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rondel Thomas; daughter, Melissa Sue Hull; son, Rondel Ray Thomas Jr.; sister, Linda Bowles; and parents, John C. and Clara Marie Perkins.
She is survived by her daughters, Merianne (Boots) Starkey, Amanda Kay Thomas; son, Michael Andrew (Lindsay) Thomas; sisters, Barbara Ruth (Dale) Smith, Jane Ann Jones, Madonna (Tim) Stickrod; brother, John C. (Wanda) Perkins Jr.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great - great- grandchild, and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove. Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. service time at the funeral home Tuesday.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Thomas Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019